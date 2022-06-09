Brokerages Set Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Price Target at €25.21

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($27.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN traded down €0.85 ($0.91) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €15.48 ($16.65). 2,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,118. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.41.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.