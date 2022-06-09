Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$67.92

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SLF stock traded up C$0.69 on Monday, reaching C$63.21. 210,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,502. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

