Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $46.73

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 5,176,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

