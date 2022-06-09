Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,130.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.00) to GBX 2,020 ($25.31) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.07) to GBX 2,190 ($27.44) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 14,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

