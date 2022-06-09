Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $19.96

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,016. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

