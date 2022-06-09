Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Target Price at $35.40

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research analysts have commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE USM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

