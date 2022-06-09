Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 31,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,110,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
