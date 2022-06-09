Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 31,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,110,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

