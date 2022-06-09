Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of BIPC stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
