Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 141.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 132,532 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

