BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.85.

DOO stock opened at C$86.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$99.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.03. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

