BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $92.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

