Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.58) to GBX 1,836 ($23.01) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,435.45.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $21.34 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

