BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Adam Rothstein Acquires 35,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 854,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

BZFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

