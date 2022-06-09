Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $8.48-8.56, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 125,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

