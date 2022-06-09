Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.76 and last traded at C$25.76. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.