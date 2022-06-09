Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.