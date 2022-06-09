Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CANO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

