Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

CPRI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 66,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

