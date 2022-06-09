Carbon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,028.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $25,028.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030916 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,791,362 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.