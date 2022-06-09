CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,359. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 228.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

