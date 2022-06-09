Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.60

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$165.60 and traded as low as C$149.45. Cargojet shares last traded at C$152.72, with a volume of 102,502 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.7000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.54%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

