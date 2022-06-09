CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.