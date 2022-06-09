Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.90. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.
CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
