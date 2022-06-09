Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.90. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

