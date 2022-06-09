Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

