Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 7,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,778. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

