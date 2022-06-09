Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

