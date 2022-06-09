CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.91

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 171659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $582.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.90%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,860 shares of company stock valued at $320,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

