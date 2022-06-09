Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 228,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

