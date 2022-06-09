Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,693 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $107,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE C traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 141,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,983,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

