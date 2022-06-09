Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 12,349 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,854. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

