Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,439. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

