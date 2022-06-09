Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 277,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.