Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 21,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,726. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

