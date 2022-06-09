Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.14 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in WestRock by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WestRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

WestRock stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 15,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

