Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 116,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.