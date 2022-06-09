Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,733 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.19. 78,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,791. The company has a market capitalization of $463.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

