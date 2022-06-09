Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,380,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,614. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

