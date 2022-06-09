Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,020 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.70. 44,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.33.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

