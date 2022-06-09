Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

NYSE NET traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 4,644,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

