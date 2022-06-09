Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$130.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Insiders sold a total of 35,552 shares of company stock worth $3,721,200 in the last three months.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$93.80 and a one year high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

