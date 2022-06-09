Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

