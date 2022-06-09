Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.14 ($7.68) and traded as high as €8.52 ($9.16). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.48 ($9.12), with a volume of 5,903,423 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.14.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

