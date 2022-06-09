Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 232,978 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $64.34.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.
The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.
In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
