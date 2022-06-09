Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 232,978 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $64.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

