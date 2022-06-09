Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 3.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 19,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 887,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBD. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

