Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 40,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,190,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,990 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

