Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

