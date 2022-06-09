CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

