CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
