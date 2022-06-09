Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and $194.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00029632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.27 or 1.00007260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.