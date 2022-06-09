Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $570.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.36. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

