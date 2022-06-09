Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 2,874,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.