Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.74. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 9,273 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.
Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
